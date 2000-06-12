Mast-accident aftermath

Peter McNaughton, the Iowa City, Iowa, TV news photographer injured last month when the mast on his electronic newsgathering van touched a 115,000 volt power line, is improving after receiving skin grafts late last week, KGAN(TV) reported.

Colleagues who have visited McNaughton said he is able to move about his hospital room and may be transferred to Omaha for further rehabilitation.

- In Los Angeles, the condition of KABC-TV reporter Adrienne Alpert, who was critically injured in a similar accident a week before, has been upgraded from critical to serious. She continues to undergo a series of surgeries to remove tissue destroyed in the accident.

