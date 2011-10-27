Massive Turnout for B&C's Hall of Fame

A sold-out Waldorf-Astoria grand ballroom of television's

top names turned out Wednesday night to honor 12 of the best in the business at

Broadcasting & Cable's 21st annual Hall of Fame in New York.

CNN host Piers Morgan and Entertainment

Tonight's Nancy O'Dell hosted the black-tie affair, which consisted of a

cocktail hour and seated dinner.

The evening's attendees included Discovery Communications CEO David Zaslav; News

Corp. COO Chase Carey; Turner's David Levy, Phil Kent and Steve Koonin;

Showtime CEO Matt Blank; Fox's Mike Darnell; and Time Warner Cable's Glenn

Britt, among many others.

Actress Betty White accepted the 2011 Lifetime Achievement Award, for which she

received a standing ovation. In her speech she remarked on those who have asked

her over the years if she prefers film or television.

"I'm a television kid. Kid, I use the word loosely," said White, who

will soon celebrate her 90th birthday.

Discovery's dapper Joe Abruzzese, only the second network ad sales chief to be

inducted into the Hall of Fame, reflected on his mentors over his more than 30

years in the business.

"We used to say that working for Mel [Karmazin, the former CBS CEO] was

like the first 20 minutes of Saving

Private Ryan," he joked.

Fox alternative entertainment president Mike Darnell accepted the award for American Idol to close out the evening's

festivities, thanking the show's producers and past runner-up Lauren Alaina,

who was in attendance.

"It's been incredible for me over the years," he said. "I was

part of it from day one."

For photos, video and more quotes from the event, check back at broadcastingcable.com

on Thursday.