Mason In, Hollander Out Atop CBS Radio

CBS Radio has named Dan Mason president and CEO, with current top CBS Radio executive Joel Hollander exiting the company.

Hollander had been chairman and CEO since January ‘05, having joined in 2003 as president and COO. CBS would not comment on the reasons for Hollander’s exit, but the radio division has not been performing well financially.

Now, Mason will be the top exec as president, with no replacement for the chairman post and Hollander "transitioning out," said a spokeswoman.

Mason’s is a familiar face around the CBS shop. He was president of CBS Radio from 1995 to 2002, when he left to become a consultant to a variety of clients, including CBS Radio.