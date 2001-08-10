M*A*S*H director Rafkin dies
Alan Rafkin, who directed some of television's most memorable sitcoms - including M*A*S*H - died Monday at UCLA Medical Center of heart disease, according to press reports. He was 73.
Along with M*A*S*H, Rafkin's directorial credits included The Andy Griffith Show and The Mary Tyler Moore Show. He earned an Emmy in 1982 for directing in a comedy series for an episode of
One Day at a Time and was nominated in 1988 for It's Garry Shandling's Show. He also won a cable ACE Award for directing the Shandling series for Showtime. The self-avowed curmudgeon summed up his years in his 1998 memoir, Cue the Bunny on the Rainbow: Tales from TV's Most Prolific Sitcom Director. Rafkin coined the unusual title from one of his more unusual duties - to cue the puppeteer handling a bunny on a prop rainbow - in an early job as stage manager for the children's television program Captain Kangaroo.
According to Freedman, Rafkin would grouse at the time, "Here I am, an Army veteran just back from the Korean War and my big job orders are, 'Cue the bunny on the rainbow'!"
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.