Mary Hart signs Cadillac ET pact

Mary Hart has signed on to co-host Paramount Domestic Television's Entertainment Tonight for five more seasons.

She's expected to earn over $5 million per year in the new deal, which will keep her an ET fixture through the magazine strip's 25th season.

Included in the contract is an expanded creative role for Hart on ET. That may involve a talked about ET for kids spin-off series for a sister Viacom-owned cable network like Nickelodeon.

Hart first joined ET as a correspondent in 1982, becoming a co-host that same year. Currently, Hart anchors ET alongside Bob Goen, who is understood to have several years left on his present contract.

- Susanne Ault