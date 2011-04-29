Mary Hager Named New 'Face the Nation' Executive Producer

Mary Hager has been announced as the new executive producer of Face the Nation, the network announced on Friday.

The announcement comes just one day after Carin Pratt announced her intentions to leave as executive producer.

"There

is no one at CBS News more qualified than Mary Hager to become

executive producer of Face the Nation," said Bob Schieffer, CBS News

chief Washington correspondent and Face the Nation anchor. "I have known and worked closely with her since she joined us as a rookie reporter. No one works harder."

Hager has been with CBS News since 1991 and was most recently a producer on the CBS Evening News, a post she held since 2001.