Marv Albert Joins CBS as Play-by-Play Announcer for the NFL

CBS

Sports announced on Monday that hall-of-fame broadcaster Marv Albert

will join the network's NFL coverage this coming season.

Albert

has previously served as the play-by-play announcer for Westwood One Radio's NFL

team from 2002-2009, and anchored NBC's coverage of the NFL from

1977-1997. He will continue his role as the lead play-by-play announcer

for TNT's NBA coverage, as well as Turner/CBS' coverage of the NCAA

Men's Basketball Championship.

"Marv

Albert is recognized throughout sports broadcasting as one of its true

legends," says Sean McManus, chairman, CBS Sports. "Very few in the

broadcasting industry can claim his combined accomplishments and

remarkable longevity. We are extremely excited to add Marv to our NFL

ON CBS team."

Albert was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as the recipient of the Curt Gowdy Media Award in 1997.