Marv Albert Joins CBS as Play-by-Play Announcer for the NFL
CBS
Sports announced on Monday that hall-of-fame broadcaster Marv Albert
will join the network's NFL coverage this coming season.
Albert
has previously served as the play-by-play announcer for Westwood One Radio's NFL
team from 2002-2009, and anchored NBC's coverage of the NFL from
1977-1997. He will continue his role as the lead play-by-play announcer
for TNT's NBA coverage, as well as Turner/CBS' coverage of the NCAA
Men's Basketball Championship.
"Marv
Albert is recognized throughout sports broadcasting as one of its true
legends," says Sean McManus, chairman, CBS Sports. "Very few in the
broadcasting industry can claim his combined accomplishments and
remarkable longevity. We are extremely excited to add Marv to our NFL
ON CBS team."
Albert was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as the recipient of the Curt Gowdy Media Award in 1997.
