Martin's Father Dies Suddenly

Federal Communications Commission chairman Kevin Martin was in Charlotte, N.C., Monday for the funeral of his father.

Richard Martin, 69, died suddenly over the weekend. As of deadline Monday, Chairman Martin’s office said the FCC chief was still planning to attend a breakfast session Tues., April 19, with National Association of Broadcasters President Eddie Fritts at the NAB convention in Las Vegas.

Anyone wishing to send a memorial for Richard Martin is asked to send a donation in lieu of flowers to Saint Gabriel’s Catholic Church in Charlotte or to Charlotte Catholic High School.