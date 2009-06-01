Martinez Promoted to VP, Production for ESPN International and ESPN Deportes

Rodolfo Martinez, senior director of production, ESPN International and ESPN Deportes, has been named VP of production for both.

He will oversee production of all ESPN networks outside the U.S., which includes Latin America, ESPN Atlantic, and the Pacific Rim. For example, he will oversee five different local versions of SportsCenter, including in Singapore, Brazil and Canada.

Martinez will report to both Norby Williamson, EVP, production, for ESPN, and to Tim Bunnell, senior VP, programming acquisitions and marketing, for ESPN International.