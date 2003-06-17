Martinez named Bowen 'Student of the Year'

Dan Martinez -- who has earned a full-time job at Fox's KSAZ-TV Phoenix after

interning there -- was named "Student of the Year" by the Emma L. Bowen Foundation

at a lunch Monday in Washington, D.C.

The foundation, established by the media industry in 1989, gives minority

students a chance to intern with media companies during a five-year work-study

program.

They are also invited to Washington for a four-day Student Congress -- this

year's is June 15-18.

The Cable Television Public Affairs Association Monday donated a check for a

little over $9,000 to help foot the bill for the Student Congress.