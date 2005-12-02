Martin Taps FCC Wireless Advisor
By Joel Meyer
Fred Campbell has been named the Federal Communications Commission's legal advisor for wireless issues. The announcement was made Friday by FCC chief Kevin Martin.
Most recently, Campbell served in the commission's wireline competition bureau as an attorney advisor. Before joining the FCC, Campbell was an attorney with the law firm of Harris, Wiltshire and Grannis, where he worked on legal issues associated with the provision of domestic and international telecommunications services.
Mr. Campbell also practiced commercial litigation with the law firm of Wolfe Snowden and served as an adjunct faculty member at the University of Nebraska College of Law.
