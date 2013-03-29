Martin Short to Moderate HRTS' Lorne Michaels Q&A

The Hollywood Radio

and Television Society has announced that comedian and actor Martin Short will

moderate its event featuring a conversation with Emmy-winning executive

producer Lorne Michaels.

"Lorne Michaels is a true visionary and a leading

innovator in the entertainment industry, with a global influence that spans the

TV, new media and film arenas," said Sean Perry, president of HRTS and

partner and co-department head, non-scripted television, WME. "We are

honored to have this prolific creator take the HRTS stage for an intimate

conversation with comedic legend, Martin Short, amongst our members and

industry peers."

Michaels is the creator and executive producer of NBC's Saturday Night Live, and serves as

executive producer of other comedies include NBC's 30 Rock and Up All Night,

as well as IFC's Portlandia. Michaels

was also recently announcedas a Peabody Award winner.

"Comedy on TV: A Conversation With Lorne

Michaels," part of the 2012-13 HRTS Newsmaker Luncheon Series, will be held

April 16 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.