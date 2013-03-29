Martin Short to Moderate HRTS' Lorne Michaels Q&A
The Hollywood Radio
and Television Society has announced that comedian and actor Martin Short will
moderate its event featuring a conversation with Emmy-winning executive
producer Lorne Michaels.
"Lorne Michaels is a true visionary and a leading
innovator in the entertainment industry, with a global influence that spans the
TV, new media and film arenas," said Sean Perry, president of HRTS and
partner and co-department head, non-scripted television, WME. "We are
honored to have this prolific creator take the HRTS stage for an intimate
conversation with comedic legend, Martin Short, amongst our members and
industry peers."
Michaels is the creator and executive producer of NBC's Saturday Night Live, and serves as
executive producer of other comedies include NBC's 30 Rock and Up All Night,
as well as IFC's Portlandia. Michaels
was also recently announcedas a Peabody Award winner.
"Comedy on TV: A Conversation With Lorne
Michaels," part of the 2012-13 HRTS Newsmaker Luncheon Series, will be held
April 16 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.
