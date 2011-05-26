Martin: Flixster Buy Key to Digital Strategy

Time Warner's recent purchase of social media company Flixster is a key component of its larger plan to help consumers better manage and add to their digital movie collections, chief financial officer John Martin told an audience at an industry conference Wednesday.

Time Warner announced the Flixster purchase earlier this month. With more than 25 million users per month worldwide, Flixster is best known for its movie recommendation service Rotten Tomatoes.

Speaking at the Barclays' Global Communications, Media & Technology conference in New York, Martin said that Flixter is an integral part of Time Warner's goal to help consumers manage their collection of digital movies better, along with industry consortium Digital Entertainment Content Ecosystem's UltraViolet-branded system.

