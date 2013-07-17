Martin to Become Turner CEO, Kent to Chairman

Time Warner Inc. shook up management at its Turner

Broadcasting System division Wednesday, naming Time Warner Inc. chief financial

officer John Martin CEO of the networks effective Jan. 1, at which time he will

replace current CEO Phil Kent, who will be moved up to chairman in a transition

period in 2014.

"Phil Kent's exceptional leadership at Turner has driven

much of Time Warner's recent success," said Time Warner chairman and CEO Jeff

Bewkes in a statement. "For the past decade, he has expertly guided the Turner

networks through a period of rapid change, all the while building on each

network's leading position with viewers and advertisers and forging stronger

relationships with distributors. At Phil's initiation, he and I agreed that now

is the right time to announce the next generation of leadership, and I am

pleased that he will serve as chairman."

As CFO, Martin currently oversees all of Time Warner's

finance, accounting, mergers and acquisitions, internal audit, investor

relations, treasury and tax areas as well as corporate human resources,

employee development and growth, compensation and benefits, worldwide

recruitment, and security and transportation. Mr. Martin is also responsible

for leading efforts to launch enterprise-wide services in the areas of

information technology, real estate and facilities and HR systems. In addition,

he works closely with other members of Time Warner's senior management team and

its operating divisions on a variety of organizational, development and

diversity issues. Before assuming his current role in 2008, Martin had been executive

VP and chief financial officer of Time Warner Cable Inc. since August 2005.

Prior to joining Time Warner Cable, Martin spent nearly 12 years at Time

Warner, most recently serving as senior VP, investor relations, from 2002 to

2005.

