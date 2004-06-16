Martha Stewart Lives On

It's a case of MSO meets MSO.

MSO (Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia) will be taking its lifestyle programming to MSOs (multiple system operators) thanks to a multiyear deal with E! Networks' digi-net, Style.

Repeats of the syndicated version of the hour lifestyle show, Martha Stewart Living, will air on the channel weekdays at 8 p.m. starting this month. That will give the show double exposure for a while since repeats are also airing on 139 TV stations through September, when the show ends its syndicated run (Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia executives have described it as a synmdication "hiatus" while Stewart resolves her legal troubles).

The company will also repackage some material into four "original" wedding-related specials as part of the deal. The Style Network will have some 1,500 hour of shows to draw on. In a statement, Stewart said: "By partnering with The Style Network, we can continue viewer access to our programming uninterrupted."

The syndicated Martha Stewart Living was dropped by Viacom stations in key major markets following Stewart's conviction related to an investigation of her stock trade. Thanks in part to that reduced carriage, Martha Stewart Living currently averages a .6 rating in syndication, tied for 111th place out of 129 shows with The 700 Club, Soul Train and another style show, BSmith With Style.

