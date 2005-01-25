Martha Clears 60%

As the National Association of Television Programming Executives' convention gets under way in Las Vegas, the deal announcements are starting to roll, as well.

NBC Universal says it has sold its daytime talk show featuring Martha Stewart in more than 60% of the country, including on the 14 stations owned by NBC U.

In addition to the NBC O&Os, Martha Stewart also has been sold on stations from the Hearst-Argyle, Gannett, Scripps Howard, Belo, Freedom, CBS, Young, Clear Channel, Meredith, Journal Broadcast and Viacom groups.

Stations purchasing the show include Viacom’s KCNC Denver, Viacom’s KDKA Pittsburgh, Belo’s WCNC Charlotte, Clear Channel’s WKRC Cincinnati, Journal Broadcast’s WTMJ Milwaukee and Freedom’s WPEC West Palm Beach.

The hour show, produced by Mark Burnett Productions, will be taped live before a studio audience, but it also will include interactive features that allow more interaction with Stewart.

Sticking with what she’s known for, the show will feature segments on cooking, entertaining, decorating and gardening.