Martha Blankets the U.S.

NBC Universal Domestic Television Distribution has sold the how-to series Martha, one of three new strips debuting this fall, in more than 98% of the U.S., including 98 of the top 100 markets, for its national syndication debut on Sept. 12.

Beyond the NBC O&Os, the strip has been cleared on a number of other groups in the secondary markets and beyond, including Hearst-Argyle, Gannett, Scripps Howard, Allbritton, Belo, Freedom, Viacom, Young, Clear Channel, Meredith and Milwaukee Journal.

Susan Lyne, president-CEO of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, also announced key production personnel joining executive producer Mark Burnett, Co-EP Rob Dauber and Bob McKinnon, who will direct.

Based at the Chelsea Television Studios in New York, the new staffers are Laurie Rich, executive in charge of production; Lisa Wagner, editorial producer; and Jeffry Culbreth, supervising producer and lead talent booker.

Also receiving supervising producer titles are Christina Pane Deyo (lifestyle and human interest); Meredith Paige and Deb Savo. Additionally, Suzanne Bass will be coordinating producer and James Avenell will serve as talent booker.