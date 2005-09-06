Marsh Expands Role at Disney Channel

Disney upped Gary Marsh to the newly created position of president, entertainment, Disney Channel Worldwide.

In the role, he will head development and production of original programming for Disney Channel Worldwide, which includes 24 Disney Channels, six Playhouse Disney Channels, seven Toon Disney channels, 15 Jetix channels and ABC Kids programming on ABC.

The new job will include establishing new original programming teams in London and Japan and managing planning, scheduling and acquisitions in the U.S.

Marsh has been EVP, original programming and production at Disney Channel for the past four years, overseeing a slate of successful shows including Lizzie McGuire, That’s So Raven, Kim Possible and The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. He will continue to oversee original movies and series, casting and talent relations and production for Disney Channel U.S. and Jetix U.S.

Marsh joined Disney Channel as executive director, programming, in 1988 and was promoted to VP several months later. He was named senior VP, original programming, in 1994 and upped to executive VP in 1999.