Mars Downsizes Ad Agencies

Advertiser Mars has consolidated its agencies by eliminating

two of the four that were responsible for the company's worldwide accounts for

its candy, snack and pet food brands, Media

Decoder reported.

The changes will take place in September; the two agencies

departing are TBWA Worldwide, part of the Omnicom Group, and SapientNitro, part

of the Sapient Corporation. SapientNitro will continue to work with Mars'

digital strategy and corporate Web site. The agencies left behind, BBDO Worldwide

and DDB Worldwide, both of the Omnicom Group, will inherit the accounts.

BBDO Worldwide, which

is already responsible for global campaigns for Mars' Cesar, Extra, M&M's,

Orbit, Sheba, Snickers and Uncle Ben's brands, will now handle Dove (also known

as Galaxy), Pedigree, Twix and Whiskas. SapientNitro previously held the Dove

assignment, while TBWA had the rest. With these new additions, BBDO will now

handle 13 of Mars' 16 global brands.

DDB will take over the global accounts for Skittles and

Starburst, which had been handled by TBWA, regional candy brands Combos and

Milk Way and pet food brands Frolic and Schmackos.

"We are grateful for the contributions that SapientNitro

and TBWA have made to the growth of our brands over the years," Bruce McColl,

global chief marketing officer at Mars in McLean, Va., said in a statement.

The Snickers campaign, featuring the tagline "You're not

you when you're hungry" has been globally recognized. The ads have featured

stars including Betty White, Abe Vigoda, Aretha Franklin, Liza Minelli,

Roseanne Barr and Richard Lewis.