Married to the Mob

Generally, I'm a 60 Minutes fan,

but the opening segment of the March 12 edition of the newsmag was a glaring

example of what happens when deals are cut for exclusive access and

long-harbored hard feelings get in the way of sound editorial judgment. When

this happens, viewers are shortchanged and a venerable franchise's image is

tarnished.

The 60 Minutes segment I'm

referring to centered on Kevin Weeks' just published Brutal: The Untold Story of My Life Inside Whitey Bulger's

Irish Mob. I was well-versed in the Bulger saga. Virtually every

Monday for the past six years, I've been a regular on Boston Herald columnist Howie Carr's radio talk

show, which airs on Boston's WRKO and is syndicated in 12 states. It's an

unpaid gig, but our magazine and Web site are mentioned.

Carr's been dogged in his coverage of Bulger. Once a Boston gangland

kingpin, Bulger's charged with 20 murders and is No. 2 after Osama Bin Laden

on the FBI's Most Wanted List. Bulger's been on the lam for more than a

decade.

Carr has also been the nemesis of the fugitive's brother, Billy

Bulger, who, as president of the Massachusetts State Senate, was a political

kingpin for years. More than twenty years of covering the siblings culminated

in Carr's recently published The Brothers Bulger: How

They Terrorized and Corrupted Boston for a Quarter Century, which

made the New York Times Bestseller List. Carr had told me a couple of weeks

before that he had been interviewed for the 60

Minutes piece on Kevin Weeks' book.

Weeks, who admits to crimes ranging from kidnapping to accessory to

murder, was one of Whitey's key henchmen until he turned against his boss to

get out of jail. On 60 Minutes, he told

correspondent Ed Bradley how Whitey had called for Carr's execution; Weeks

claims he laid in wait in a graveyard near Carr's house with a high-powered

rifle but didn't pull the trigger because the columnist walked out the door

with his young daughter. Weeks says he didn't think it would be fair for the

kid to see her dad murdered before her eyes.

Carr tells Bradley on-camera that he didn't believe Weeks “had the

stones” to kill him. Bradley never asks Weeks why he gave up on his efforts

to kill Carr.

But that's not the segment's only failing. While Bradley mentions

Carr's day jobs as newspaper columnist and radio host, nowhere does he

mention Carr has just published his own Bulger book. “The producers told me

they'd cut a deal with Weeks' publisher not to mention any other book on

the subject,” says Carr. No such deal was in place, insists

60 Minutes executive producer Jeff Fager:

“That's bulls**t. That Howie Carr has a book out is not news. We're not

in the business of helping Howie Carr sell his f**king book.”

Obviously, there's no love lost between Fager and Carr. The animosity

dates back to 1992, when Fager was the 60

Minutes producer behind a fawning Morley Safer profile of Billy

Bulger. Safer was sympathetic when Billy discussed how he has embraced his

brother despite the political cost. Fager remembers how Carr lambasted the

profile as a wet kiss to a corrupt politico that glossed over the pure evil of

Whitey Bulger.

I asked Fager about the most egregious omission in the segment: Nowhere

is Billy Bulger mentioned, though there have long been assumptions that the

brothers have aided and abetted each other's careers. It's Fager's belief

that Billy— driven out of his last job as president of the University of

Massachusetts amidst allegations of all sorts of improprieties—is an honest

guy whose reputation has been unfairly tarnished because of his brother.

“Billy Bulger was not relevant to the piece,” says Fager.

I disagree. Viewers would have been better-served with the whole story.

