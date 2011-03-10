Markup For Net Neutrality Resolution Scheduled for March 15
The House Energy & Commerce Committee has scheduled a
March 15 markup for the Republican-backed resolution of disapproval blocking
the FCC's network neutrality rules.
The resolution passed 15 to 8 on a straight party line
vote in a Communications Subcommittee markup this week, though with three Dems
deciding not to cast their ballot.
The resolution can't be amended because it is a special
legislative fast-track maneuver to block agency decisions.
But if the subcommittee markup is any indication, Democrats
may try to introduce amendments anyway to make their point that they think
invalidating the rules leaves the FCC without the power to protect online
privacy, prevent fraud and online kiddie porn or help create an interoperable
communications network. Republicans insist the FCC will still have that power
without the new net neutrality regs.
