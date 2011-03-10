Markup For Net Neutrality Resolution Scheduled for March 15

The House Energy & Commerce Committee has scheduled a

March 15 markup for the Republican-backed resolution of disapproval blocking

the FCC's network neutrality rules.

The resolution passed 15 to 8 on a straight party line

vote in a Communications Subcommittee markup this week, though with three Dems

deciding not to cast their ballot.

The resolution can't be amended because it is a special

legislative fast-track maneuver to block agency decisions.

But if the subcommittee markup is any indication, Democrats

may try to introduce amendments anyway to make their point that they think

invalidating the rules leaves the FCC without the power to protect online

privacy, prevent fraud and online kiddie porn or help create an interoperable

communications network. Republicans insist the FCC will still have that power

without the new net neutrality regs.