Markey Stays at Telcomsubcom

Rep. Edward Markey (D-Mass.) will remain the top Democrat of the House Telecommunications Subcommittee instead of becoming ranking member of the House Resources Committee. As senior Democrat, he could become chair of the subcommittee (he served as chair 1987-94) but is more likely to stake his claim on a full committee chairmanship in the event of a party change. In other subcommittee news, Will Norwind has been named counsel to the House telcom subcommittee. He comes to the post from the office of subcommittee Chairman Fred Upton (R-Mich.).