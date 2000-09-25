Markey says sue media

Sen. Edward Markey (D-Mass.) sees no reason to wait for Congress to issue a new order on media violence. The Federal Trade Commission should sue entertainment companies right now to force them to limit what products are marketed to children.

"The FTC, in my opinion, already has the authority to limit what companies market to children," he told a Media Institute luncheon last week. Markey, the telecommunications subcommittee's ranking Democrat, then laid out his agenda should Democrats take over the House. Topping his list: an open-access requirement for cable and Internet privacy.