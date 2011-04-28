Marketing EVP Haskins Leaving The CW

CW senior marketing executive Rick Haskins is leaving the

network, MediaDailyNews

reported.

Haskins, executive vice president of marketing and brand

strategy will leave in August and follows the exit of Dawn Ostroff, president

of entertainment, who will be replaced by Mark Pedowitz. Haskins had previously

worked with Ostroff at Lifetime.

Haskins came to the network at the time of its launch in

2006, and brought the network marketing campaigns including Gossip Girl's OMFG campaign and the

Catch VD campaign for Vampire Diaries.

He was also involved with the network's digital promotion, including Facebook

and Twitter.