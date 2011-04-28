Marketing EVP Haskins Leaving The CW
CW senior marketing executive Rick Haskins is leaving the
network, MediaDailyNews
reported.
Haskins, executive vice president of marketing and brand
strategy will leave in August and follows the exit of Dawn Ostroff, president
of entertainment, who will be replaced by Mark Pedowitz. Haskins had previously
worked with Ostroff at Lifetime.
Haskins came to the network at the time of its launch in
2006, and brought the network marketing campaigns including Gossip Girl's OMFG campaign and the
Catch VD campaign for Vampire Diaries.
He was also involved with the network's digital promotion, including Facebook
and Twitter.
