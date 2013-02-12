Marketing CMOs and Agency Execs Hit the Lanes to Support Breastcancer.org

For many of us in the media industry, participating in the

Bowling for Breastcancer.org event has become something we enjoy doing as a

community and an important way of demonstrating our shared corporate social

responsibility.





The good news is that for the past three years, we have

achieved many of our goals. That said, there is still more to do. What follows

is a reflection on the cause and an update on this year's stellar

fundraiser-one we would be honored and delighted if you would join us.





Since Medialets COO Richy Glassberg launched it in 2010, New

York City's Bowling Breastcancer.org bowlathon has grown from a one-time event into

one of the most successful social fundraisers of the first quarter of each

year. Since its launch, roughly 1,224 attendees from the media and advertising

industries have raised close to $1.5 million to benefit Breastcancer.org.





The list of contributors reads like a who's who of

entertainment, advertising, media and technology companies including the likes

of Facebook, SalesForce.com, Google, AOL, Yahoo, NBC, CBS, Fox, Discovery

Networks, Lifetime TV, National Geographic, Comcast, Hallmark Channel, the Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Forbes, Hearst Magazines, Meredith Women's Network and Time

Inc.





This year's fourth annual event takes place on Wednesday,

Feb. 13, at Lucky Strike bowling lanes in Manhattan and has even more momentum

and cache than in the past. This, in part, is because the group reached out to

more organizations, including the Ad Club of NY and The CMO Club, for support.





So, what will happen at the event? For starters, the

following companies will take to the lanes to compete: About.com, A+E Networks,

AMC Networks, AOL, Arbitron, BIZO, CBS Interactive, Collective Media, comScore,

Crown Media Family Networks, Facebook, Fox Broadcasting, GSN, Health Guru

Media, Hearst Digital, Home Team Sports (HTS)-a Division of Fox Sports Media

Group- Integral Ad Science, ION Media, Jumpstart Automotive Group, Krux,

Medialets, MediaLink LLC, Millennial Media, MTV, NBCUniversal, NextMark,

Nielsen, PlaceIQ, Remedy Health Media Simulmedia, Turner, Weight Watchers and

Yahoo.





This year, some of the bowlers will also get to meet and compete

with several of the nation's top CMOs from The CMO Club including execs from

BASF, Kraft, La Prairie, Time Warner and Thomson Reuters.





Finally, the event features a "Lunch of a Lifetime" silent

auction, providing winners with a chance to dine with highly sought-after

executives including: Alan Cohen, CEO, OMD; Kathleen Brookbanks, president, OMD

East; Monica Karo, U.S. CEO, PHD USA; Steve Williams, president, New York, PHD

USA; Craig Atkinson, chief operating and digital officer, PHD USA; Michael

Winter, managing director, digital strategy, PHD USA; Allison Howald, senior VP,

U.S. director print investment, group account director, PHD USA; Babs Rangaiah,

VP, global media ventures, Unilever; Beth-Ann Eason, senior VP and general

manager at CondÃ© Nast; Mike Duda, managing partner, Consigliere Brand Capital,

LLC; Brad Jakeman, president global beverage group, Pepsico, Inc.; and Ian Parmiter,

senior VP, integrated ad sales marketing at Discovery Communications Inc.



Breastcancer.org,

founded by Marisa Weiss, a breast cancer oncologist, is a top,

trusted online resource for breast health and breast cancer information and

support, with over 6,000 pages of expert-reviewed information and a robust peer

support community. The nonprofit organization receives more than 16 million

visits per year.



Funds

raised by the 2012 bowling for breast cancer event helped drive the global

expansion of the site's educational efforts. Some of the funds were used to

launch a Hispanic version of breastcancer.org.