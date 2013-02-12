Marketing CMOs and Agency Execs Hit the Lanes to Support Breastcancer.org
For many of us in the media industry, participating in the
Bowling for Breastcancer.org event has become something we enjoy doing as a
community and an important way of demonstrating our shared corporate social
responsibility.
The good news is that for the past three years, we have
achieved many of our goals. That said, there is still more to do. What follows
is a reflection on the cause and an update on this year's stellar
fundraiser-one we would be honored and delighted if you would join us.
Since Medialets COO Richy Glassberg launched it in 2010, New
York City's Bowling Breastcancer.org bowlathon has grown from a one-time event into
one of the most successful social fundraisers of the first quarter of each
year. Since its launch, roughly 1,224 attendees from the media and advertising
industries have raised close to $1.5 million to benefit Breastcancer.org.
The list of contributors reads like a who's who of
entertainment, advertising, media and technology companies including the likes
of Facebook, SalesForce.com, Google, AOL, Yahoo, NBC, CBS, Fox, Discovery
Networks, Lifetime TV, National Geographic, Comcast, Hallmark Channel, the Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Forbes, Hearst Magazines, Meredith Women's Network and Time
Inc.
This year's fourth annual event takes place on Wednesday,
Feb. 13, at Lucky Strike bowling lanes in Manhattan and has even more momentum
and cache than in the past. This, in part, is because the group reached out to
more organizations, including the Ad Club of NY and The CMO Club, for support.
So, what will happen at the event? For starters, the
following companies will take to the lanes to compete: About.com, A+E Networks,
AMC Networks, AOL, Arbitron, BIZO, CBS Interactive, Collective Media, comScore,
Crown Media Family Networks, Facebook, Fox Broadcasting, GSN, Health Guru
Media, Hearst Digital, Home Team Sports (HTS)-a Division of Fox Sports Media
Group- Integral Ad Science, ION Media, Jumpstart Automotive Group, Krux,
Medialets, MediaLink LLC, Millennial Media, MTV, NBCUniversal, NextMark,
Nielsen, PlaceIQ, Remedy Health Media Simulmedia, Turner, Weight Watchers and
Yahoo.
This year, some of the bowlers will also get to meet and compete
with several of the nation's top CMOs from The CMO Club including execs from
BASF, Kraft, La Prairie, Time Warner and Thomson Reuters.
Finally, the event features a "Lunch of a Lifetime" silent
auction, providing winners with a chance to dine with highly sought-after
executives including: Alan Cohen, CEO, OMD; Kathleen Brookbanks, president, OMD
East; Monica Karo, U.S. CEO, PHD USA; Steve Williams, president, New York, PHD
USA; Craig Atkinson, chief operating and digital officer, PHD USA; Michael
Winter, managing director, digital strategy, PHD USA; Allison Howald, senior VP,
U.S. director print investment, group account director, PHD USA; Babs Rangaiah,
VP, global media ventures, Unilever; Beth-Ann Eason, senior VP and general
manager at CondÃ© Nast; Mike Duda, managing partner, Consigliere Brand Capital,
LLC; Brad Jakeman, president global beverage group, Pepsico, Inc.; and Ian Parmiter,
senior VP, integrated ad sales marketing at Discovery Communications Inc.
Breastcancer.org,
founded by Marisa Weiss, a breast cancer oncologist, is a top,
trusted online resource for breast health and breast cancer information and
support, with over 6,000 pages of expert-reviewed information and a robust peer
support community. The nonprofit organization receives more than 16 million
visits per year.
Funds
raised by the 2012 bowling for breast cancer event helped drive the global
expansion of the site's educational efforts. Some of the funds were used to
launch a Hispanic version of breastcancer.org.
