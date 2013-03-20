Marketers Turn to Sponsored Content to Keep Viewers Around

To combat the growing tendency among the TV audience to

fast-forward through commercials-especially in the age of the DVR-networks are

becoming more involved with the creation of those ads, especially through using

the stars of the shows, according to The

New York Times.

As the upfront looms on the horizon, marketers can expect to

pay more for ad time-without a guarantee that the ads are being watched, the report said. But

with what is being called "content marketing" (or, alternatively, content

advertising, native advertising, branded content, etc.).

Scripps Networks Interactive, which includes DIY, Food

Network, HGTV and Travel Channel, has been most active in this arena, according to the article. During its

multicity upfront presentations in markets such as Boston, Chicago, Detroit,

Los Angeles and New York, the company has touted its ability to cater to

marketers by creating program-styled content, some of which feature hosts of the

shows, the story said.

"Each spring, we have lots and lots of account-specific

meetings with agency folks, and sometimes the client is in the room," said

Jonathan LaConti, VP, ad sales at the New York office of Scripps Networks

Interactive, in the report. "We create solutions to meet their needs."

The sales teams, however, must make sure that the

commercials look natural; the host, if appearing in the commercials, must also

be "closely aligned with his brand," LaConti said in the story. Though the marketing

practice takes more effort, the end result, "cuts through the clutter," he

said.

During the upfront season before the 2012-13 season, Scripps

Networks Interactive booked consolidated ad sales of over $1 billion, said Jon

Steinlauf, executive VP, ad sales and marketing at the New York office, the

first time that mark was hit, according to the report.

Deals the company makes the produce customized commercials

can be valued at more than $10 million each. For example, Scott Miracle-Fro

Company struck a deal in collaboration with the MEC agency, part of the GroupM unit

of WPP, to include commercials on four cable channels, online ads and

advertorials in two magazines, Food

Network Magazine and HGTV Magazine, the story said.

Land Rover, sold by the Jaguar Land Rover North America unit

of Tata Motors, has also signed on with Scripps Networks Interactive, in

collaboration with WPP agencies Y&R and Rubicam, according to the report. The deal includes

customized commercials for TV and the Web, titled, "Travel Channel's Road to

the Unexpected." The commercials feature Travel Channel host Don Wildman

driving Land Rovers around the world, the story said.

"When you co-create with Travel Channel, they bring the

perspective of their consumers to the project and help us begin a dialogue with

them," said Danielle Koffer, managing director for client leadership at

Mindshare in New York in the report,

"This is the fruits of our labors from last

year's upfront," she added in the story. "We'll be looking to do more in this year's

upfront."