Marketers Take Heed: Gen Y Impacted Election and Can Impact Brand Sales

Before this week's national elections, talking heads

concurred that the youth vote, defined primarily as those between 18 and 29, would

not have nearly the same impact on the outcome as it did in 2008. That opinion

was fueled, in part, by the common understanding that while legions of new

voters, mostly millennials, registered to vote in 2008, not as many as

anticipated actually made it to the polls. Even fewer showed up for the midterm

elections.





Lately, we heard about an "enthusiasm gap" in which

young-voter apathy would give way to a decline in participation. But, through

the last election cycle, the Arab Spring, the Kony initiative and the Occupy

movement, it seems that our young fellow citizens learned something about

influence beyond the kind they engender among their friends on Facebook.





Indeed, there may have been an enthusiasm gap but, for young

voters this week, there was certainly no action gap.





I had the unique opportunity to experience Election Night as

the only boomer among a group of eight college undergrads, all women, in their

apartment on the campus of the University of Michigan. Little did they

know that I was observing and prodding them like a focus group moderator.





What struck me was their intense emotional attachment to

what was unfolding before them, and their ability to absorb and disseminate

information seamlessly and quickly. They took every moment dead seriously,

couching their comments for maximum effect on their peers, all the while

buzzing and bleeping with updates emanating from their laptops, mobile devices

and the television (bouncing in warp speed between CNN, Fox News and, of

course, Jon Stewart). Tweets were shouted. Facebook updates were praised and

ridiculed. It was a boiler room of hyper-connectedness, a powerful

experience being played out in the quick-chat sliver of real-time reality that

now constitutes the integration of their physical and digital lives.





Two-screen viewing? This was super-charged three, four and

five-screen media consumption at work.





And every one of them voted.





Now we know that initial estimates place the 18-29 vote at

nearly one in five of all those who went to the polls, about 10% higher than in

2008. Young-voter participation appears to have been particularly strong on

college campuses in key swing states. Overall, seeing as those young

voters went by about a 2-1 margin for the president, one can posit with

reasonable assurance that they played a key role in the outcome.





Brand marketers would do well to take heed, since only some

of them knew before Tuesday that Gen Ys are just as likely to use their social

power to decide which movie to attend or which airline to fly as they are to

express their political ideals.





For a large segment of young America, social beliefs

resonate in how they express their aspirations and how they buy. They are doing

it through new forms of activism, which, like most everything they do, is

powered by an innate attachment to technology. In our recent Cassandra

Report, "The Good Guide" study, two out of three Gen Ys said they believe

that "a person on a computer, being aware and spreading the word" can create

more change than "a person on the street, rallying and protesting." Many

struggling retailers can tell you how that translates to their consumption

habits.





In fact, we found that Gen Ys remain extremely passionate

about changing the world in positive ways. Moreover, social media has given

them the platform to live their lives on display in ways that draw little

distinction between airing their support for a candidate, a cause, a team, a

pair of shoes or a birthday.





For Gen Ys, knowledge, in itself, is power, so having

greater awareness of the issues that affect them means that they are

increasingly likely to act on those issues. It's little surprise, then, that

more than half say they would take a pay cut to work somewhere that is

positively changing the world, 59% say that a company's ethics and practices

are important in deciding what brands to buy, and nearly one-third make it a

point to buy from brands whose values are similar to their own.





Gen Y has made it clear that they are a force to be reckoned

with, and brands as well as candidates need to continue to examine and invest

in finding ways to engage and connect with this socially conscious tech-driven

generation. Why? Because by 2020, today's Gen Ys will represent 40% of the

electorate, twice that of today, not to mention more than $400 billion in purchasing

power.





As Gen Y's social consciousness grows along with its

spending power, their commitment to social change will be felt on the critical

issues that shape our world. They have proven that they are not the

"slacktivists" many have thought them to be, but rather a generation that

stands committed to changing the world around them for the better.



The Intelligence

Group, a division of Creative Artists Agency, is a youth-focused,

research-based consumer insights company. It publishers the quarterly Cassandra

Report on youth trends, and the Cassandra Daily email newsletter and website

that reports on social and cultural trends.