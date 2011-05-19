Marketers Seek out Social Video

Marketers are no longer only asking for traditional ad

placements, but broadening their expectations of agencies to include social

video in the hopes of earning the coveted "viral" title, AdAge

reported.

Agencies are becoming more adept in the distribution of

such specialized video, but there is still a chance that the video will not spread

as expected.

"We're not really sure what's going to take, what

the pass-along will be," said Michael Hayes, president of digital for

Initiative, which handles media for Kia, which has had success with its Soul

Hamsters and L.A. Clippers videos.

Marketers' online strategies have become focused on the

creation and distribution of video via the internet, especially with the growing

prevalence of social networking; they are now asking for new metrics, such as

social shares, which is how often the ad was shared through YouTube, Facebook

and Twitter. The share represents a lower overall cost to reach 1,000 people and

greater engagement with those that pass along the video.

Marketers are also seeking to create viral videos because

premium ad inventory - television, Hulu or professional content on YouTube - is

often sold out or very expensive. However,

agencies are still touting their levels of "earned" media as bonuses, not

guarantees.

Video-seeding firms like TubeMogul, Sharethrough and

Visible Measures have developed strategies, technology and analytics specifically

for online video.

"The traditional model was, 'he who had the most

money bought the most air time and could get in front of the most

consumers,'" said Brian Shin, CEO of Visible Measures. "Now,

consumers are doing the distributing -- it's a realization that consumers are

driving everything."

The creative agencies are feeling more pressure to

develop content worth of the viral video. But the "earned" impression does not

translate to "free," since money spent on online marketing would go to the

creative agencies and those who perform the social media work.