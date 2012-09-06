Marketers Refine, Expand Strategies to Reach Women

It's a safe assumption that marketers are reaching female viewers

through broadcast and cable TV much differently than they did five years ago;

what's fascinating is how much different the methods are even from last season.

With a majority of the broadcast primetime audience made up of women, marketers

and their media planning and buying agencies are now using more sophisticated

techniques that go beyond simply age demographics when putting together media

plans to target women, with an emphasis on digital.





Most marketers are doing extensive studies to find out what

motivates women of assorted ages and income groups to buy products, and what

can be done to best influence those purchases beyond doling out product puffery

in a 30-second spot. More than one agency has mentioned "path to purchase"

studies as a way to learn the thought process of women's purchasing decisions.





Recognizing this, more networks are offering online programming

extensions, whether through streaming their actual shows online, creating

special additional video tied into their shows or offering special websites

with content tied into the female audiences who watch their programming.

Advertisers are offered exclusive sponsorships of those sites.





And marketers are not only working with the traditional

retail, health & beauty and consumer packaged goods categories. Marketers of

products considered more traditionally male-those that have loaded up on TV

sports programming over the years, like financial and insurance, upscale auto

and even beer and wine-have, in this most recent upfront, spent bigger bucks

trying to reach women on female-oriented cable networks.





Many a media agency exec considers today's women the target

of virtually every marketer, and most every plan of national advertisers

includes both television and newer forms of video.





"Women are not watching less TV, they are just watching

differently," says Kristin Goodloe, managing partner at MediaCom, where she

oversees the Revlon account, among others. "We now have to think of TV as video

and buy based on women's video viewing. Traditional television is still important

for the immediacy of promoting new products and building brands, but we are now

complementing that more with online video spending. We cast a wide net with

broadcast and cable TV and then target in better on specific female audiences

by category online."





Sarah Power, executive VP of insights and strategy at

Initiative says, "We don't have a TV strategy today. We have a video strategy.

We know women are really busy and that smartphones are one of their lifelines.

They are busier than ever before multitasking, so the types of traditional TV

commercials geared toward them have to be really eye-catching to be effective."





Power also says with less time to watch television because

of women's busy lives, juggling work and family responsibilities, marketers

trying to reach them are being more selective in what TV shows in which they

buy commercial time.





"We do a lot of research analyzing each show," Power says, "to

determine how many women are watching, what their viewing frequency for a show

is. Marketers also like to be in shows that have a lot of outside chatter

surrounding them."





Power adds that with all the stress these multitasking women

are confronted with each day, comedy series are growing in importance as a

vehicle to reach them. "When life gets busy and difficult, women want to laugh,"

she says.





Power adds that sitcoms are also easier for women to fit

into their schedules, being only a half-hour, and because each episode has a

singular story arcs, making it easier to come in and out of a series. But she

says the TV networks are also doing a better job of developing drama

programming that while serialized, still has a singular story arc built into

each episode.





Audrey Siegel, president and director of client services at

TargetCast, says much more research is being done about women's consumer

behavior as it relates to the various categories and brands within those

categories.





"Most women today are the primary purchasers of products for

the family, or if not the primary purchaser, than the key influencer of almost

all the purchases," Siegel says. "We look at a woman's path of purchase and try

to determine what their behavior is toward each product. Then we determine how

to best reach them."



DOLLARS TO DIGITAL





While traditional television is still where the bulk of the

ad dollars are spent, each year more dollars are moving to digital, and the TV networks

that offer digital opportunities will be able to hold onto those dollars,

albeit on another platform.





"The number of GRPs [gross rating points] for women 25-54 has

declined by more than 75% in the past 10 years on daytime broadcast television,"

Siegel says. "Some of those GRPs have moved to cable, but more women are

watching content and doing other things online."





Siegel says there has been a huge spike in dollars going to

online gaming because women having been increasing their time spent on those

types of sites.





"The amount of time women spend consuming video online has

increased by 40% since May, 2011," Siegel says. "So today we rarely have a TV

media plan that does not include some element of online video, and we rarely

have a conversation about spending targeting women without a gaming element for

our clients. With the disappearance of soap operas, many women still at home

are moving online and getting involved in gaming."





The women targeted cable networks have always been able to

draw dollars from traditional women's categories such as fashion, health &

beauty and consumer packaged goods, but this year in particular, more marketers

are looking to target women in categories that used to spend almost exclusively

targeting men.





Allison Clarke, senior VP of ad sales for WE tv, says the

network has had an influx of ads for financial and insurance, technology

(beyond cellphones), automotive and alcohol.





"More and more women are becoming the main breadwinners in

families and we are now seeing these nontraditional categories reaching out to

women," she says.





Initiative's Power agrees that marketers who did not

traditionally spend large amounts of ad dollars promoting to women are

beginning to do so. "MillerCoors is advertising more toward women," she says of

the beer-maker and Initiative client that is a huge spender in TV sports.





TargetCast's Siegel says research bears out that women are

also spending more on traditional male-targeted categories. "We've seen more

and more purchases by women in the financial and insurance categories," she

says. "For our financial clients, women are key targets. Women need to be

considered for everything that is sold today."





Not only are traditional male categories targeting women in

their marketing campaigns, but MediaCom's Goodloe says more clients are

interested in looking to create new products specifically geared toward women.





General Motors recently entered into a multiplatform

alliance with fashion designer Isaac Mizrahi, who created a clothing line

called Malibu Style that was inspired by the Chevy Malibu. It will be sold

online via LivingSocial, targeted to women 25-54 and will be promoted via

videos streamed across Time Warner-owned websites. Media agency Carat will do

the marketing for the campaign and Mizrahi is hawking the new line via

appearances on assorted syndicated celebrity newsmagazines.





"It's an opportunity for us to put a stake in the ground and

commit to the growing women's segment," Mary Kubitskey of Chevrolet recently

told Adweek.





Advertiser dollars have been shifting from broadcast to

cable on a slow but steady basis for the past decade, but Goodloe says more of

the dollars moving today are shifting into female-oriented cable networks, "where

marketers can target women via their passions, whether it be fashion, food or

home decorating."





Adds Power, "We feel more comfortable shifting ad dollars

from broadcast to cable because there is more quality programming on cable

today for women to watch."





Dollars moving from broadcast to cable are also moving into

more online cable where the women's cable networks in particular are willing to

form partnerships with marketers where they can jointly create content and

sponsorship opportunities.





"The number of impressions online is less important than the

quality of content and if we can get involved in the content creation with

integrations and sponsorships it's something clients are very interested in,"

Siegel says. "Women's cable networks in particular have recently been looking

to bring more content online that is original and different, not just

replicating what they are doing on the network."





Siegel says online fitness sites for women that take viewers

through workout routines and offer health tips with single-advertiser

sponsorships are ideal for many clients that want to target women.





"We are always looking to work with and build partnerships

with marketers to integrate their brands into our network and help them achieve

their goals," says WE tv's Clarke. "We are much more involved in planning with

brands today."





WE tv offers advertisers customized show and movie wraps,

customized vignettes, storyline integrations and online partnerships.





Ad dollars are starting to move more into mobile in an

attempt to reach women on the go, but many marketers are still unsure of the

best way to promote themselves on that platform.





"Mobile can be tricky," Goodloe says. "Penetration is

growing but many marketers haven't figured out yet how to effectively use it."





TargetCast's Siegel says mobile ad messages to women need to

be relevant or the messages can be perceived as intrusive and do more harm than

good.





One area where Siegel sees progress in mobile is from some

of the larger retailers who are beginning to offer coupons and discounts via

cell phones for shoppers who opt in. Pertinent shopping information that can

make the experience more informed and discounts that can save shoppers money

are more likely to be accepted by women.





Marketers are also interested in reaching women viewers via

VOD, although most would want to be the exclusive advertiser or sponsor of a

particular segment. Clarke says it's hard to get advertisers to accept the

measurement currencies that networks use. "We have our own formula that we use.

Some advertisers accept it, and others don't," she says.



EXPANSION CONTINUES





The overall outlook for continuing to bring in more ad

dollars targeting women is strong for the networks, particularly if the TV

networks continue to expand their online offerings and sites that appeal to women.





And while the networks continue to put on more new

programming that skews female, women also tend to watch series that target men,

which is a plus for marketers.





"Women are comfortable watching male-skewing shows,"

Initiative's Power says. "But men don't seem to be comfortable watching

female-skewing shows."





With overall TV spending in the upfront not showing huge

growth, women's networks know they have to work hard to grow their share of the

pie away from the broadcast networks.





"In the most recent upfront, what you could do for

advertisers beyond just offering commercials became much more important," WE tv's

Clarke says. "They all want deeper partnerships and involvement."