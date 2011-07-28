Mark Rosenthal Stepping Down as Current TV CEO

Current TV CEO Mark Rosenthal is leaving the network, a

Current TV spokesperson confirmed Thursday. Network co-founder Joel Hyatt will

replace Rosenthal as CEO, effective immediately.

"After six years as a board member, and two years

leading Current as CEO, Mark Rosenthal is leaving the company and Joel Hyatt,

who co-founded Current with Chairman Al Gore, will again assume the title of

CEO," a Current TV spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson said Rosenthal's departure was a mutual

agreement between him and the network.

Rosenthal came on as CEO of Current in 2009 after serving as

president and COO of MTV Networks for nearly a decade.

AdWeek first reported the story.