Mark Piesanen, Director of Strategic Partner Development, Google

Click here to read more Next Wave of Leaders

Google’s Mark Piesanen, director of strategic partner

development, thinks everyone should be on TV.

Piesanen, a veteran broadcast journalist who work for

both the CBC and MSNBC, was brought to Google in 2007 to build and launch Google TV Ads, an online,

auction-based ad sales system. Like Google AdSense,

which performs a similar service for Web pages, the

system’s goal is to make advertising available to everyone

at efficient pricing.

Part of Google’s goal is to grow the TV advertising

pie: “Half of our advertisers have never been on television

before,” says Piesanen.

All a would-be advertiser needs to do to run a TV

ad—and Google offers advertisers their choice of more

than 100 cable networks, including ESPN, TNT and

CNN—is sign on to an account at Google AdWords,

determine a budget, select a target audience and daypart

and upload an advertisement. Google will even set advertisers

up with assistance via an online marketplace

if they need help creating an ad.

All of this is aimed at democratizing advertising like

never before.

“If you are a small advertiser who doesn’t have access

to a media buying agency, you can come into our system

with your credit card, create an account, make creative

and start advertising on television,” says Piesanen,

who has worked with operators such as DirecTV, Dish,

Verizon and Via Media Networks to put the Google TV

Ad network together.

Perhaps even more revolutionary is the data tracking

system that Google has developed using set-top box

technology.

“The data that comes off the set-top box looks like

the clickstream data that we see when people click on

ads online,” says Piesanen. “We thought that the ability

to manage large data sets of how people were watching

television ads was something that we could do well. It

seemed like a Google-specific engineering challenge.”

Today, anyone who buys an ad on Google TV not

only gets to see the ad on national television, but also

gets a spate of metrics the next day, detailing exactly

who saw the ad and for how long.

“We tell advertisers with second-by-second precision

not only how many people watched their 30-second ad,

but when people tuned out,” says Piesanen. “When you

have volumes of data like we have, we can do some pretty

fascinating analysis with commercial engagement. It’s a

pretty cool little business we’ve built.”