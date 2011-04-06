Mark Mulder Joins ESPN's ‘Baseball Tonight' Roster

Former pitcher Mark Mulder became the newest member of ESPN's Baseball Tonight team.

Mulder will serve as an analyst, and joins fellow pitcher Jamie Moyer as the two additions to the Baseball Tonight roster. Mulder will make his debut Friday, April 8 during the midnight broadcast.

"I'm excited to join Baseball Tonight's

All-Star pitching rotation," said Mulder. "I'm looking forward to

working with my new team and lending some of the insight and perspective

I gathered during my career."

A

two-time all-star, Mulder spent nine years with the Oakland Athletics

and St. Louis Cardinals, winning a world championship with St. Louis in

2006. He officially retired last June.