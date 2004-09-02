Mark McGrath Co-Hosts Extra

In the latest entertainment mag shuffle, singer Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray is joining Telepictures' syndicated show, Extra, as co-host alongside Dayna Devon. McGrath will debut in the show's season premiere on Sept. 13. The singer is no stranger to fronting entertainment TV, having served as an event host for various shows on MTV and VH1.

Series Senior Executive Producer Lisa Gregorisch-Dempsey took the opportunity to take a gentle swipe at the competition, Paramount's new access mag, The Insider, which poached Pat O'Brien from Access Hollywood.

Gregorisch-Dempsey emphasized pointedly that McGrath was a star in his own right. "It’s taken me a long time to find a personality to pair with Dayna, mostly because I didn’t want a cookie-cutter host," she said in a release. "There’s no host like Mark on TV today, and who better to bring our viewers closer to the stars than Mark? Talk about the ultimate ‘insider.’"