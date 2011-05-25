Mark Haines Passes Away at 65
Veteran journalist Mark Haines passed away unexpectedly at
his home on Tuesday evening. He was 65 years old.
Haines, who had been with CNBC for 22 years, was founding
anchor of the network's morning show Squawk
Box and co-anchor of Squawk on the
Street.
"With his searing wit, profound insight and piercing
interview style, he was a constant and trusted presence in business news for
more than 20 years," Mark Hoffman, CNBC president, said in a statement
to employees. "From the dotcom bubble to the tragic events of 9/11 to the
depths of the financial crisis, Mark was always the unflappable pro. Mark loved
CNBC, and we loved him back. He will be deeply missed."
Prior to joining CNBC, Haines was news anchor for KYW-TV Philadelphia,
WABC-TV New York and WPRI-TV Providence. He held degrees from both Denison University and the University of
Pennsylvania Law School and was a member of the New Jersey Bar Association.
News of his death spread throughout the financial
community on social networking sites. Jonathan Wald, former CNBC senior vice
president, tweeted, "Someone asked what it was like working with Mark
Haines. Truth? He did his thing. The best anyone at CNBC could do was let Mark
be Mark."
