Mark Haines Passes Away at 65

Veteran journalist Mark Haines passed away unexpectedly at

his home on Tuesday evening. He was 65 years old.

Haines, who had been with CNBC for 22 years, was founding

anchor of the network's morning show Squawk

Box and co-anchor of Squawk on the

Street.

"With his searing wit, profound insight and piercing

interview style, he was a constant and trusted presence in business news for

more than 20 years," Mark Hoffman, CNBC president, said in a statement

to employees. "From the dotcom bubble to the tragic events of 9/11 to the

depths of the financial crisis, Mark was always the unflappable pro. Mark loved

CNBC, and we loved him back. He will be deeply missed."

Prior to joining CNBC, Haines was news anchor for KYW-TV Philadelphia,

WABC-TV New York and WPRI-TV Providence. He held degrees from both Denison University and the University of

Pennsylvania Law School and was a member of the New Jersey Bar Association.

News of his death spread throughout the financial

community on social networking sites. Jonathan Wald, former CNBC senior vice

president, tweeted, "Someone asked what it was like working with Mark

Haines. Truth? He did his thing. The best anyone at CNBC could do was let Mark

be Mark."