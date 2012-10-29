Mark Cuban toKeynote NATPE 2013

AXS TV's Mark Cuban will be the keynote speaker at this year's

NATPE|| Content First conference, to take place at the Fontainebleau and Eden

Roc Resort in Miami Beach January 28-30, 2013. Cuban's session will kick off

the three-day conference, which marks NATPE's 50th anniversary.

The keynote will be in an interview format, with CNN's Poppy

Harlow talking with the cable investor and owner of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks.

"Mark is an innovative businessman whose work has helped to

change the face of the media world," said new NATPE President and CEO Rod Perth

in a statement. "With each step of his career, this entrepreneurial mogul has

expanded his interests and influence, fully embodying NATPE'S theme of â€˜Beyond

Disruption.' As we dedicate this year's market to how new business models

are being created, we are excited to have his voice set the stage for the game

changing conversations among industry leaders at NATPE."

Cuban will launch the Game Changers track at NATPE, while

Stephen Lambert, chief executive of Studio Lambert, will serve as the

international keynote speaker on the conference's third day, kicking off the

Global Navigators track. Other speakers who will address international content

and programming include Alberto Ciurana, Univision's president of programming

and content; Jacqueline Hernandez, Telemundo's chief operating officer; Philip

Gurin, president of The Gurin Company; Philip Schuman, High View Media's CEO

and co-founder; and Brad Kania, Samsung Electronics' head of content

distribution.

Other speakers in the Game Changers track scheduled to address

NATPE attendees this year include Erin McPherson, Yahoo!'s vice president and

head of video; Rhonda Shantz, Norton's vice president of global brand marketing

and public relations; Jamie Byrne, Google/YouTube's global head of content

strategy; and Chris M. Williams, Maker Studios' chief development

officer.

Homeland's Howard

Gordon, Law & Order and Chicago Fire's Dick Wolf, CSI's Anthony Zuiker and Touch's Tim Kring will fill out the

"Storytellers That Shape Pop Culture" track.

The "Masters of Messaging" will feature Steve Hasker,

Nielsen's president of global media products and advertiser solutions, Mike

Bloxham, the Media Behavior Institute's executive director; Dustin Garis,

corporate innovator at P&G; Jamie Widdoes, director of CBS' Two and a Half Men, and others.

Speakers discussing "Technologies That Fuel Multi-Platform

Content" include Hardie Tankersley, Fox's vice president of innovation and

social media; Will Law, Akamia's principal architect of media engineering; Ann

Glenn, Sony Pictures Interactive's director of social media; Sean Besser,

GetGlue's executive VP of business development, partnerships and strategies as

well as executives from Microsoft and TV Plus.

Finally, Current TV's Jason Silva; YouTube's Lance Podell;

Simplynew Studios' Marc Scarpa and Vuguru's Larry Tanz will offer their views

of the future in the conference's "Visionaries" track.