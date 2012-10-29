Mark Cuban toKeynote NATPE 2013
AXS TV's Mark Cuban will be the keynote speaker at this year's
NATPE|| Content First conference, to take place at the Fontainebleau and Eden
Roc Resort in Miami Beach January 28-30, 2013. Cuban's session will kick off
the three-day conference, which marks NATPE's 50th anniversary.
The keynote will be in an interview format, with CNN's Poppy
Harlow talking with the cable investor and owner of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks.
"Mark is an innovative businessman whose work has helped to
change the face of the media world," said new NATPE President and CEO Rod Perth
in a statement. "With each step of his career, this entrepreneurial mogul has
expanded his interests and influence, fully embodying NATPE'S theme of â€˜Beyond
Disruption.' As we dedicate this year's market to how new business models
are being created, we are excited to have his voice set the stage for the game
changing conversations among industry leaders at NATPE."
Cuban will launch the Game Changers track at NATPE, while
Stephen Lambert, chief executive of Studio Lambert, will serve as the
international keynote speaker on the conference's third day, kicking off the
Global Navigators track. Other speakers who will address international content
and programming include Alberto Ciurana, Univision's president of programming
and content; Jacqueline Hernandez, Telemundo's chief operating officer; Philip
Gurin, president of The Gurin Company; Philip Schuman, High View Media's CEO
and co-founder; and Brad Kania, Samsung Electronics' head of content
distribution.
Other speakers in the Game Changers track scheduled to address
NATPE attendees this year include Erin McPherson, Yahoo!'s vice president and
head of video; Rhonda Shantz, Norton's vice president of global brand marketing
and public relations; Jamie Byrne, Google/YouTube's global head of content
strategy; and Chris M. Williams, Maker Studios' chief development
officer.
Homeland's Howard
Gordon, Law & Order and Chicago Fire's Dick Wolf, CSI's Anthony Zuiker and Touch's Tim Kring will fill out the
"Storytellers That Shape Pop Culture" track.
The "Masters of Messaging" will feature Steve Hasker,
Nielsen's president of global media products and advertiser solutions, Mike
Bloxham, the Media Behavior Institute's executive director; Dustin Garis,
corporate innovator at P&G; Jamie Widdoes, director of CBS' Two and a Half Men, and others.
Speakers discussing "Technologies That Fuel Multi-Platform
Content" include Hardie Tankersley, Fox's vice president of innovation and
social media; Will Law, Akamia's principal architect of media engineering; Ann
Glenn, Sony Pictures Interactive's director of social media; Sean Besser,
GetGlue's executive VP of business development, partnerships and strategies as
well as executives from Microsoft and TV Plus.
Finally, Current TV's Jason Silva; YouTube's Lance Podell;
Simplynew Studios' Marc Scarpa and Vuguru's Larry Tanz will offer their views
of the future in the conference's "Visionaries" track.
