Marins future uncertain at wbbm-tv
Well-regarded Chicago commentator John Callaway and respected Assistant News Director Danice Kern quit WBBM-TV last week, fueling speculation that the newscast will be significantly changed, or replaced, and that anchor Carol Marin's days are numbered. Marin pushed for a more serious-styled newscast that debuted in February and has gotten national attention-but didn't increase ratings.
"Danice and Carol brought me in," said Callaway. "If Danice is out, I'm out, and my guess is that Carol will be out also. I expect this format to end."
The station confirmed Friday that there are discussions regarding Marin's newscast, although no plans for change at this time. Marin could not be reached.
