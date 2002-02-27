Marino, Esiason join CBS' NFL Today

Former National Football League quarterbacks Dan Marino and Boomer Esiason

joined CBS Sports as studio analysts for pregame show The NFL Today.

They replace Jerry Glanville, whose contract was not renewed, and Randy

Cross, who is leaving the pregame studio to do game analysis.

Mike Ditka will have a more limited role in the pregame show next season,

doing a weekly 'coaches' corner' bit.

Separately, CBS said it was adding three new announcers for coverage of the

upcoming NCAA Basketball Tournament (March 14 through April 1): Matt Goukas,

Eddie Fogler and Solomon Wilcots.

Goukas had been with NBC Sports and was part of the announcing team for

basketball at the 1996 Summer Olympic Games. Fogler is a longtime college

basketball coach, most recently at the University of South Carolina. Wilcots is

a CBS Sports NFL game analyst.