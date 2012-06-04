Marie Donoghue went to law school at

Columbia University even though she

didn’t plan to practice law. “I thought of it as

continuing my liberal arts education—I wanted

to learn how to think differently,” she says.

This year, ESPN promoted Donoghue, one

of two women on its executive committee, to

senior VP, global strategy, business development

and business affairs. But her path was roundabout,

and it did begin with the law.

After graduating she decided to gain experience

and took a job at a Wall Street firm. That

led to work at Polygram Holdings in the early

Internet days, dealing with Napster, before she

came to ESPN in 1998 as senior counsel for

ESPN Internet Group. “I didn’t love law for the

sake of the law—I loved the negotiations and the

partnerships,” she says.

She left law behind in 2000 when she became

VP, business affairs for ESPN Enterprises. “As a

lawyer, you advise others on the risks,” she says,

“but now I had to help actually make the decision

about taking the risks. It was a little scary.”

Donoghue quickly found a comfort zone and

never looked back. The broad-based nature of

her job ranges from operational decisions to

deal negotiations, from social media strategy for

ESPN’s content division to business plans for

Grantland.com, operations for ESPN’s gaming

business and ESPN Films. Being flexible in her

thinking has paid off big.

Her Web experience proved key. “I love digital

because everything is always changing—you

have to be comfortable with shifting sands and

you have to stay educated and current,” she says.

One crucial bit of flexibility came when ESPN

decided to take “a fairly unique approach” by

negotiating for rights in “any and all media,”

Donoghue says, meaning that as technology has

changed and more options have arisen, the company

has not had to go back to renegotiate deals.

One thing she never worried about was being

a woman at a sports network. “I’ve been outnumbered

since being in the first class of women

at Columbia College,” she says, adding that Wall

Street and the digital worlds were equally maledominated.

“If I’m the only woman in the room,

then people will remember who I am.”

When she moved over from the digital to the

television side at ESPN, that may have broken a

bigger barrier in terms of mind-sets. And when

she was named to ESPN’s executive committee,

“I had a lot of women reach out to tell me how

much it meant to them, but a lot of people from

the digital side too,” she says.