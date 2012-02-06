Maribel Aber Joins CNN Newsource as Correspondent

Maribel Aber, anchor with PBS' Wall Street Week, has joined CNN Newsource as a correspondent.



Aber will report for CNN Money Matters, which is produced in conjunction with CNNMoney.com.



CNN Newsource is the company's syndicated news service to over 800 affiliates including TV stations and regional cable news nets.



Aber's resume includes NASDAQ MarketSite, where she directed coverage of the open and closing bell ceremonies and coordinated CNN coverage from the floor of the NYSE, including for Money Matters.