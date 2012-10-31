Maria Menounos, Featured Moderator, "Women of Hollywood 2012"

To register for the Women of Hollywood event Nov. 14, clickhere







Maria Menounos, host of Extra,

is featured on the daily show as she reports with Mario Lopez from

"Extra's" home at The Grove in Los Angeles. Menounos covers all the

top entertainment events, celebrity interviews, red-carpets and movie premieres with her uncompromising

and daring interview style while maintaining her fun-loving persona.



As a journalist, Menounos holds the distinct honor of having

conducted the only interview with the entire Obama family. The interview was

touted by political experts as one of the defining moments leading to Obama's

victory.





Menounos' achievements have thus far set industry

milestones. Her ground-breaking conversational style of reporting led her, at

the age of 22, to become the youngest person ever to host Entertainment Tonight. She would go on to do the same for the Today show and Nightly News.





But the milestones don't end there. Menounos is the first

person in the entire history of Hollywood to report for network news and star

in a wide release feature film.





On the big screen, she starred in the romantic comedy Kickin It Old Skool opposite Jamie

Kennedy and played herself in the Ben Stiller comedy Tropic Thunder. She also appeared in the 20th Century Fox Sci

Fi/Action movie Fantastic Four. On

the small screen, her acting endeavors include guest roles on CBS's Without a Trace, NBC's Scrubs and HBO's Entourage as well as a recurring role on the CW's One Tree Hill. While at Entertainment Tonight, Menounos hosted ET on MTV and ET on VH1, both of which soared to number-one weekend ratings on

their respective networks. At NBC, Maria was a correspondent for Nightly News, Today, Access Hollywood

and Dateline.





And yet there's more. In the literary world, Maria is a NY Times Best Selling Author with her

critically acclaimed EveryGirl's Guide to

Life published in 2011. The A-Z guide gives EveryGirl and EveryWoman expert

advice on everything: weight loss, fitness, beauty, health, organization,

dating, career and more.





In the online world and the world of social and new media,

Maria is founder and CEO of AfterBuzz TV, the largest new media platform on the

world web. The AfterBuzz TV Network is

an online broadcast network, designated to producing live and recorded

"after-show" webcast and podcast content for TV series of all kinds. A

veritable "post-game" show for television shows, when TV fans finish watching

episodes from select series, they can go to afterbuzztv.com to watch or listen

to, an 'after-show' where hosts recap and break down that night's episode, take

calls from fans and interview guests. The platform is open to all TV series from

"American Horror Story" to American Idol"

to Big Brother to Sons of Anarchy to Mad Men and Jersey Shore.

The year-old network receives over 11 million weekly downloads from 75

countries!





Menounos was the international spokesperson and face of

PANTENE hair care products. In 2009 and 2010, she appeared on Maxim's Hot 100 List. She has been

one of People Magazine's "50 Most

Beautiful' and bested Charlize Theron and Jessica Alba for "Cyber Vixen of the

Year Award" at the Spike Video Game Awards. Menounos starred opposite Sir Sean

Connery in the video game "James Bond 007: From Russia With Love" and

personally bestowed the AFI Lifetime Achievement Award to Connery. She has been

in the top five of the askmen.com poll for "the girl men most want to marry"

along with the likes of Angelina Jolie and Charlize Theron and was first runner

up in "the Best Damn Sports Show's" annual Sweet Sixteen of Beauties

competition. Menounos hosted and sang at the annual 2006 Eurovision Music

Competition Awards in Athens, Greece to a European audience of 600 million

viewers. She is currently the face of Rickland Farms' Greek Yogurt Bars,

partnering her international brand and Greek roots with the health-conscious

products for active lifestyles.





As a filmmaker, Menounos has directed and produced several

films, which have played most of the major film festivals including Tribeca,

South-by-South West, Hollywood, Palm Springs, Boston and Cinevegas.

Menounos recently produced and starred in the yet to be released film, "Serial

Buddies," the world's first serial killer buddy movie' starring the likes of

Christopher Lloyd, Chris McDonald, Kathie Lee Gifford, Henry Winkler and Artie

Lang.





Menounos attended Boston's Emerson College, where she majored

in broadcast journalism and film. At Emerson, she became the first freshman in

the school's 125-year history to garner the prestigious EVVY award for best

newscaster. After her junior year, Menounos became an international

correspondent for Channel One News -- launch pad to such reporters as Anderson

Cooper. At Channel One, Menounos interviewed President George W. Bush and

travelled the globe reporting on world affairs. Her coverage of the AIDS virus

in South Africa inspired her to dedicate herself to charity work and to create

the non-profit, Take Action Hollywood! (TAH!).





TAH! is a charity whose mission is to utilize the power of

the entertainment industry and the production medium to educate, empower and

raise social awareness. Menounos and TAH! have teamed up with various

organizations such as The Weinstein Company, Tide, Channel One News, the

Entertainment Industry Foundation, Nike, and Cosmo Magazine. TAH! has helped

raise awareness for Diabetes, pet adoption, women's suffering, MS, racism and

countless others. Menounos and TAH! helped secure distribution for the award nominated

Miramax holocaust documentary Paperclips.

Menounos and TAH! created the "Take Action-One Cup", a competition via Channel

One designed to empower students and communities nationwide to confront social

issues. Menounos and TAH! teamed with NIKE for their "Let Me Play" initiative

to refurbish national neighborhood playgrounds. Menounos and TAH! created the

annual "Day of Beauty" at LA children's hospital where Hollywood stylists and

other celebrities apply makeovers to terminally ill children. As a Diabetes

Awareness Ambassador for Entertainment Industry Foundation, Menounos has spoken

on Capitol Hill and is working with lobbyists on improving treatment for the

disease, worldwide. Menounos is also proud to be the first Global Ambassador

for Shining Hope for Communities - an innovative, grassroots non-profit

organization working to champion gender equality and combat urban poverty in

one of the largest slums in Africa: the Kibera slum of Nairobi, Kenya. She

was the recent recipient of the 2012 Lifetime Impact Honoree Award for Variety

Magazine's prestigious Power of Women event.





Menounos' career has been groundbreaking and will no doubt

be emulated by many to come. Incredibly, Menounos' career remains in relative

infancy and has much more room to blossom. A girl who did not speak English

till the third grade and one who worked as a janitor cleaning Boston nightclubs

throughout her adolescence, Menounos is proof that you can come from nothing

and succeed. She is proof that you can do it all. Most importantly, she is

proof that you can remain true to yourself and humble in the process.



