María Elena Salinas, Featured Panelist, "Women of New York 2012"

Univision Network Anchor MarÃa Elena Salinas is the most

recognized Hispanic female journalist in the United States. Named by The New

York Times as "the voice of Hispanic America," for three decades, Salinas has

informed millions of Hispanics in the United States, along with 18 countries in

Latin America. As co-anchor of the highly-rated Noticiero Univision (News

Univision) and the primetime news magazine AquÃ y Ahora (Here

and Now), she has handled some of the most challenging assignments in

modern-day journalism.



Salinas' work has earned her several journalistic awards including

three national Emmy Awards and one regional. She was also part of the Univision

news team that received the Edward R. Murrow Award for the network's coverage

of the Atlanta Olympic Park bombings. Salinas has interviewed every U.S.

President since Jimmy Carter and has been face to face with dozens of Latin

American heads of state, rebel leaders, and dictators. In 2007, Salinas made

history by co-hosting both the first ever Democratic and Republican candidate presidential

forums in Spanish on the Univision Network.





Her influence reaches beyond television. Salinas is a radio

analyst on Latino issues and is one of few Hispanic syndicated columnists in

the United States, where her column is published in both Spanish and English,

as well as on Univision.com and her own website MariaESalinas.com. In 2006, she

published her memoir entitled I Am My

Father's Daughter: Living A Life Without Secrets, which received critical

acclaim and made the best-seller lists for Spanish-language books on several

occasions.





Salinas is also the official spokesperson for "Ya es Hora" (It's

Time), a national citizenship and civic engagement campaign, that received the

coveted Peabody Award for helping motivate Hispanics to participate in the

American political dialogue. In 2000, Salinas launched a scholarship in her

name to be awarded to a Hispanic journalism student interested in pursuing a

career in Spanish language media. She is one of the founding members of the

National Association of Hispanic Journalists and sits on the board of the

Hispanic Scholarship Fund and the International Women's Media Foundation.





Salinas began her journalistic career as a reporter for KMEX-34

television in Los Angeles in 1981. Her insightful reporting on the impact of

daily news to the increasingly growing Hispanic community in Southern

California quickly earned her the credibility that would lead to her assume the

anchor chair of Noticiero Univision

in 1987.





Since then her brand of journalism has earned her dozens of awards

and recognition from important groups such as the Mexican-American Legal

Defense and Educational Fund, the National Association of Latino Elected and

Appointed Officials, The Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute, and the

National Organization for Women that honored her with the coveted Intrepid

Award.





Salinas has been featured as one of the most influential Hispanics

in the United States in several publications including Hispanic Magazine, People En

EspaÃ±ol and PODER, and was named

one of the "Top 15 Most Influential Hispanics" among Latino voters in a poll

conducted by Hispanic Voter Trends.





Salinas was born in Los Angeles to Mexican immigrant parents. She

resides in Coral Gables, Florida, with her two daughters, Julia Alexandra and

Gabriela MarÃa.



