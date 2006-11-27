Margolis To Direct SAG Awards

Jeff Margolis, who has been executive producer of the Screen Actors Guild Awards since 1999, will also direct this year’s show when it airs live on both TNT and TBS on Sunday, January 28.

Margolis’ directing credits include eight Academy Awards telecasts, three Emmy telecasts and 22 American Music Awards telecasts.

He also directed a 1978 television special for Julie Andrews, who is the recipient of the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award at this year’s event.

Margolis maintains the executive producer title on the show, with Kathy Connell producing.