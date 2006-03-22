Marder Moves to CSTV

Keith Marder, director of network communications at The WB, has been named director of communications for CSTV Networks.

CBS-owned CSTV Networks is the college sports digital programming service that CBS bought for $325 million in January.

CSTV operates as a separate division within CBS, with co-founder Brian Bedol president and CEO, reporting to CBS President/CEO Leslie Moonves. Marder will report to Bedol and will be based in New York.

Marder had been with The WB for the past seven years, and before that was among the print journalism fold.

