Marcus Named Time Warner Cable COO

Time Warner Cable said Tuesday that senior executive vice president and

chief financial officer Robert Marcus has been named president and chief

operating officer, replacing Landel Hobbs who will be leaving the

company.

Marcus, a veteran Time Warner executive, will report to Glenn Britt, who remains chairman and CEO.

"Rob's

intelligence, strategic insight and clear understanding of consumers

have distinguished him as one of the strongest CFOs in corporate

America. As President and COO, he will no doubt lead the company to

further success at a time of great opportunities and challenges in the

communications marketplace," Britt said in a statement.

