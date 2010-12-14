Marcus Named Time Warner Cable COO
Time Warner Cable said Tuesday that senior executive vice president and
chief financial officer Robert Marcus has been named president and chief
operating officer, replacing Landel Hobbs who will be leaving the
company.
Marcus, a veteran Time Warner executive, will report to Glenn Britt, who remains chairman and CEO.
"Rob's
intelligence, strategic insight and clear understanding of consumers
have distinguished him as one of the strongest CFOs in corporate
America. As President and COO, he will no doubt lead the company to
further success at a time of great opportunities and challenges in the
communications marketplace," Britt said in a statement.
