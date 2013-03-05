Marcus: Mission Accomplished With Lakers RSN

Time Warner Cable chief operating officer Rob Marcus said

its controversial Los Angeles Lakes regional sports network - Time Warner Cable

SportsNet -- has already passed the first litmus test in its short

history: it's cheaper than a carriage deal with a third-party RSN.

At the Deutsche Bank Media, Internet and Telecom conference

in Palm Beach, Fla., Marcus said the MSO had a simple formula for its RSN

strategy: if the costs of producing the network, less the fees and ad revenue

it brought in, were lower than the affiliate fees it would have to pay a third

party RSN, it would be considered a success.

"Now having launched the network, having done our

affiliation deals with the other major distributors, having begun the process

of selling ads on the network, I can comfortably say, 'Mission Accomplished,'"

Marcus said. "The net price that we are paying for the Lakers is lower than

what we think we would have otherwise paid to a third party RSN and

significantly lower than what we pay for comparable RSNs elsewhere. I am very

pleased with the way the strategy has worked out and the approach to the

Dodgers is to take a page out of the same playbook."

TWC launched Time Warner Cable Sports Net and its sister

Spanish language channel in the Los Angeles market in October. It plans on

launching another RSN, with Major League Baseball's Los Angeles Dodgers, in the

market next year.