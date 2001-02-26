Marcia Clark appears on Power of Attorney

Power of Attorney has snagged Marcia Clark to tape three episodes this week but don't look for a match-up between Clark and her O.J. Simpson case partner, Power star Christopher Darden.

While a spokesperson for Twentieth Television, Power's distributor, agreed the showdown would have been great for May sweeps, when the episodes are likely to air, Clark simply "refused to go up against him." Clark was unclear why she wanted to avoid the face-off - perhaps she just feels that she and Darden should always stay on the same side of things. Instead, Clark will face real-life lawyer portrayed in Erin Brockovich, Ed Masry and women's advocate attorney, Gloria Allred.

- Susanne Ault