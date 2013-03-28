March Madness TV Advertisers Drink Up Extra Viewer Engagement for Free

Marketers advertising in the NCAA Men's Basketball

Championship telecasts on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV are getting millions of

dollars in free exposure via the telecasts in bars around the country,

according to data from NewMediaMetrics.





Nielsen doesn't measure viewership in bars and NMM data does

not project how many millions of viewers watch each game telecast from a bar.

NMM, however, does measure engagement and attachment on the part of viewers who

watch the NCAA tournament, along with NBA regular season and playoffs in bars.





And the NMM data shows that advertisers probably have

another name for these games: Happy Hour. Among male viewers of NCAA March

Madness games in bars and restaurants with TVs, there is a 22% emotional

attachment level with in-game advertising. That compares to a 43% attachment

level of viewers of the games on home television, but it is still a significant

percentage that is not being monetized by the televising networks.





Looking at three of the largest advertiser categories in the

tournament telecasts-auto, beer and fast food restaurants-male emotional

attachment in bars is at similar levels across all those categories and similar

in percentage of the attachment level of the games overall.





In the automotive category, male emotional attachment level

is at 18%, in beer it's 22% and in fast food restaurants it is 19%. Emotional

attachment for all three categories stays pretty constant specifically through

the last weekend's Final Four games. In auto, the male attachment is at 16%, in

beer it's 20% and in fast food it's 18%.





Denise Larson, cofounder of NMM, says the sample includes 1,750

men with the data taken from the 2012 360 Cross-Platform Emotional Attachment

Study. Larson said the emotional attachment levels for the tournament could

even be higher when the 2013 study is completed.





"This might be an issue that has lingered for a while but it

doesn't seem like anyone is talking about it," Larson says. "The games on TV

are getting solid ratings, but there is this mass audience that the networks

are not monetizing."





Larson says the ad community won't raise the issue because for

them, this mass viewership of their commercials during the tournament is

essentially on the house. However, the broadcasting networks-in this case, CBS

and Turner-should be trying to come up with some sort of solution with Nielsen.





Larson acknowledges that the same issue can be raised for other

major events, such as the Super Bowl, but it involves so much more free ad

exposure when it is a multi-week event like March Madness.





"This discussion will definitely resurface around the next

soccer World Cup, which also gets heavy viewership in bars around the country,"

Larson says.





Since it's basketball season at both the college and NBA

level, NMM put together data for that sport, Larson says.





Emotional attachment or engagement levels by men are also

high for the NCAA regular season basketball telecasts as well as for the NBA

regular season and playoffs.





NCAA regular season games have an emotional attachment level

among men of 47% watching at home on television and 27% watching in bars. NBA

regular season games have an emotional attachment level of 52% from men

watching on TV at home, and 31% from men watching in bars. NBA playoffs have an

emotional attachment level of 50% from men watching at home, and 27% from men

watching in bars.





It is possible that the televising networks haven't pressed

the issue because it's a way to reward advertisers who are putting up big

dollars to be in these tournament telecasts and give them some added value. The

networks don't seem to be pressing Nielsen to come up with a way to measure this

viewership in bars, and it seems like the issue has taken a back seat to

Nielsen working on ways to measure digital viewership and tie that into TV

ratings.





But Larson says bars are "very valuable

environments" for both the NCAA tournament and the upcoming NBA playoffs "and

should be monetized by the content providers."