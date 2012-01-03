Marc Montagner Joins LightSquared as CFO

Marc Montagner, managing partner at mergers and acquisitions advisory firm Dupont Circle Partners, has joined LightSquared as chief financial officer.



It will be something of a homecoming for Montagner, who was EVP, sales, marketing and strategy, for LightSquared's predecessor, Sky Terra.



LightSquared has continued to line up wholesale partners for its planned national 4G wireless broadband network while awaiting the FCC's go-ahead. It got a waiver from the commission to use its satellite spectrum to deliver terrestrial wireless service, but that waiver is on hold pending resolution of interference issues with GPS, which uses an adjacent spectrum band.



Montagner's resume includes postings at Banc of America Securities, Morgan Stanley and SVP, corporate development and mergers and acquisitions for Sprint Nextel.