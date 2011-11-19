Marc Graboff Leaving NBC

Marc Graboff, president of West Coast business operations

for NBC Entertainment, is exiting the company, a network spokesperson confirmed

late Friday.

NBC and Graboff are working on a "mutually exclusive"

departure date and entertainment chief Bob Greenblatt will decide whether or

not to replace him, the spokesperson said.

Graboff, a longtime NBC executive, had taken on his

current role in August 2010, prior to Comcast's acquisition of NBC Universal

last January, which saw many executives depart once Greenblatt took control of

the entertainment division.

He previously served as co-chairman of NBC Entertainment

with Ben Silverman from 2007-09. He first joined the network in 2000 from CBS.

The news was first reported in the Los Angeles Times.