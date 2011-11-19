Marc Graboff Leaving NBC
Marc Graboff, president of West Coast business operations
for NBC Entertainment, is exiting the company, a network spokesperson confirmed
late Friday.
NBC and Graboff are working on a "mutually exclusive"
departure date and entertainment chief Bob Greenblatt will decide whether or
not to replace him, the spokesperson said.
Graboff, a longtime NBC executive, had taken on his
current role in August 2010, prior to Comcast's acquisition of NBC Universal
last January, which saw many executives depart once Greenblatt took control of
the entertainment division.
He previously served as co-chairman of NBC Entertainment
with Ben Silverman from 2007-09. He first joined the network in 2000 from CBS.
The news was first reported in the Los Angeles Times.
