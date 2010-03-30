Marc Goldstein Opens New Agency Consultancy

GroupM CEO Marc Goldstein

steps down from his current position Wednesday, March 31, to start a new

venture named, Marc Goldstein Media Solutions.

He will continue to serve

GroupM as an advisor and will also count the Association of National

Advertisers (ANA) as a client, according to a statement from his office.

Goldstein says he will

consult on strategy, integrated communications, and media buying among other

activities. His work for the ANA will revolve around the association's Alliance for Family

Entertainment committee.

Goldstein was named CEO for

GroupM North America in February 2007. Prior to that he was president-CEO of

Mindshare North America, an agency he joined in 2000. The ad executive also

spent time as the executive VP-managing director at GM MediaWorks, where he ran

the company's $1 billion national broadcast media account.