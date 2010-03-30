Marc Goldstein Opens New Agency Consultancy
GroupM CEO Marc Goldstein
steps down from his current position Wednesday, March 31, to start a new
venture named, Marc Goldstein Media Solutions.
He will continue to serve
GroupM as an advisor and will also count the Association of National
Advertisers (ANA) as a client, according to a statement from his office.
Goldstein says he will
consult on strategy, integrated communications, and media buying among other
activities. His work for the ANA will revolve around the association's Alliance for Family
Entertainment committee.
Goldstein was named CEO for
GroupM North America in February 2007. Prior to that he was president-CEO of
Mindshare North America, an agency he joined in 2000. The ad executive also
spent time as the executive VP-managing director at GM MediaWorks, where he ran
the company's $1 billion national broadcast media account.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.